New train service to Goa via Karwar to be flagged off on Saturday

The new Yeshwantpur-Vasco-da-Gama Express Special via Karwar has become a reality beating all the odds put forth by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) with the Railway Ministry approving its flagging off on Saturday from Yeshwantpur.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi would flag off the new train at 9 a.m. at Yeshwantpur besides introducing LHB coaches for Yeshwantpur-Vijayapura-Yeshwantpur Special Express, according to an official invitation by South Western Railway (SWR).

While Mr. Angadi had announced the new train in January this year that was followed up by various rail users’ associations, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Anant Kumar Hegde and former MP K. Jayaprakash Hegde, KRCL consistently supported the proposal. KRCL reportedly opposed the proposal saying it would reduce earnings from operation of goods trains.

Yet, people from coastal Karnataka insisted on having the new train saying areas beyond Mangaluru till Karwar needed faster connectivity through the new train that does not enter Mangaluru region. KRCL, that earlier had opposed bifurcation of Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar train and running the Karwar portion via Padil, later changed its stand to receive the bifurcated train so as to block the new train.

Even after the recent Inter-Rail Timetable Committee meeting at Bengaluru finally endorsed the new train, KRCL reportedly approached Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as a last report to get the new train cancelled. Allegations were also reportedly levelled against Mr. Angadi that he had been introducing new trains in Karnataka causing losses to the Railways. Ms. Karandlaje, Mr. Anant Kumar Hegde and Mr. Jayaprakash Hegde were reportedly able to clear the misinformation campaign with Mr. Goyal at the last minute on Thursday, making the train a reality, sources said.