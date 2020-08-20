New portal promises to reduce waiting time to know COVID-19 test results

It allows people to check the results without compromising on privacy

Over the past few months, those who give swab samples for the COVID-19 test have been complaining about delay in getting the results. A new portal, now live, promises to shorten the waiting period.

The State government has developed the portal where people can check their test results by feeding the 13-digit specimen referral form (SRF) ID. The portal, https://www.covidwar.karnataka. gov.in/service1, has been developed by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil and his team at the State COVID-19 War Room. This procedure allows public to access their results without comprising their privacy.

Hitherto, people had to wait for message from the labs or government officials to be informed of the results.

Some had complained that it took almost a week for them to get the results. “After giving swabs, we have to be isolated even if our result is eventually negative,” said a COVID-19 patient who had to wait five days for the result. He said the new system would indeed help.

Other hurdles

While the new system will help in reducing the time in accessing results, it cannot eliminate the delay if there is a backlog in testing the samples at laboratory as the number of tests conducted each day is increasing. On Wednesday, as many as 63,085 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the State, the highest in a single day.

Mr. Moudgil said there was no need to panic even if one tests positive. “Stay calm and isolate yourself at your home. The government of Karanataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number,” he said. He added that people can call 108 for any emergency or reach Apthamitra helpline — 14410.