New events to make Mysuru Dasara even more grand

This year’s Dasara celebrations in the district will include new events that will make the much-awaited festivities even more exciting and attractive with the newly-formed government resolving to celebrate the annual spectacle in keeping with the traditions practised over the decades.

Newly-appointed Minister in-charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna, after the first meeting of Dasara Executive Committee with the elected representatives, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday, told reporters that a committee headed by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath has been constituted to suggest new events akin to how Shobha Karandlaje, MP, had begun certain events when she was district Minister years ago.

Mr. Somanna said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had directed the continuing with traditional celebrations despite the problems caused by recent floods in the State. Also, a sum of ₹18 crore had been sanctioned for the celebrations in all its grandeur. New programmes will be announced soon, he added.

Among the decisions taken at the meeting included hosting lunch for pourakarmikas during the celebrations when tourists flock the city to witness the spectacle. Importantly, the grand Dasara illumination that covers the core areas of the city will be retained for 15 more days after the festivities get over as a tourist attraction.

The Minister said he would personally appeal to the Mysuru royal family after extending the Dasara invitation to them to participate in all the events organised by the government.

“The celebrations will be apolitical and I, myself will accompany the team that goes to extend the invitations of Dasara to eminent personalities,” he said.

Mr. Somanna said the leaders of all religions here would be met and their suggestions would be included in the celebrations.

With regard to security, the Minister said he had asked the police to install more surveillance cameras at key locations here ahead of the festivities.

As the birth centenary of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was under way, the Dasara celebrations would also include a programme on the last Maharaja of Mysuru. “With only few weeks left for the festivities to unfold, all of us will work more actively and enthusiastically to bring up the best,” he said in reponse to a question on the delay in the preparations.

On some MLAs skipping the meeting, Mr. Somanna said the MLAs may have been preoccupied with work and were therefore unable to attend. “I am sure they will attend in the next meeting. MLAs N. Mahesh, G.T. Deve Gowda, and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj have attended and others will come to the next meeting,” he replied.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, and Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna were present.