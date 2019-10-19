New draft strategy on cybersecurity in the making

The landscape of cyber attacks is evolving so fast that less than a decade after the last strategy document on cyber security, India is working on a new draft strategy, said Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant (retd), national cybersecurity coordinator also chairing the task force for drafting the new strategy document.

He was speaking at Synergia Conclave 2019 on Friday.

Since the last national strategy document on cybersecurity in 2013, the nature of attack landscape has morphed to a great extent with the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) and ransomware attacks recently. IoT has brought cybersecurity into the real world, especially since our critical infrastructure can be attacked. Recent ransomware attacks have targeted the healthcare sector in the U.S., he explained.

“We have recently locked on the vision for the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2020, which is to ensure safe, secure, trusted, resilient cyber space for economic prosperity,” Lt. Gen. Pant said. The new strategy document is expected to be out by January 2020 and parts of the draft strategy will be out in the public domain for feedback.