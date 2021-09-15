New COVID-19 cases in Karnataka drop to 559

New COVID-19 cases in Karnataka dropped to 559 on Tuesday — the lowest tally in the second wave. On Monday, there were 673 cases.

With Tuesday’s cases, the total positive cases touched 29,62,967. Bengaluru Urban reported 231 cases and four deaths. With 12 deaths, the toll rose to 37,529. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 1,034 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 29,09,656. The State has 15,754 active patients. The Case Fatality Rate was 2.14%.

As many as 1,05,645 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 69,384 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,55,19,587.