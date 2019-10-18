Netherlands to work with Karnataka to tackle global challenges

The Dutch government has forged a bilateral collaboration with the Government of Karnataka to co-create innovative solutions for various global challenges. A contingent of 80 Dutch enterprises and knowledge institutes that operate in the fields of life sciences and healthcare, horticulture and agriculture visited the city on Thursday.

CareAnimations from Holland has signed an MoU with NIMHANS (National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences), Bengaluru, to co-develop animated videos aimed at mass population to increase awareness and acceptance of mental disorders and stimulate the willingness to seek professional help. A similar method will also be used to create awareness among urban slum dwellers on public health issues like sanitation, substance abuse and the like.

Dutch Minister for Medical Care and Sport Bruno Bruins said, “Karnataka is an important partner for the Netherlands in the area of health. It is impressive to see how the Bangalore biotech cluster is helping to drive new scientific breakthroughs and innovations. I see a lot of positive energy and opportunities for collaboration and innovation to develop affordable healthcare out of here.”

The Netherlands has been increasingly recognising the potential of horticulture and agriculture in the South of India. Several Dutch companies already have a tie-up with producers of flowers, vegetable seeds and gherkins in Karnataka, said Mr. Bruins, who led the delegation. The Dutch delegation visited Food Park in Tumakuru and interacted with researchers, students and start-ups at the GKVK University of Agricultural Sciences and the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research at Hesaraghatta.

Gert Heijkoop, Consul General of Netherlands in Bengaluru, said, “Four MoUs were signed on Thursday in the field of healthcare, which shows the growing Dutch interest to collaborate with the innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru.”

Rotterdam-based Erasmus University Medical Centre entered into an agreement with Manipal Academy of Higher Education to establish advanced research in DNA damage response defects, genome stability and therapeutic applications.