GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need seen for literature that inspires people to fight social evils and exploitation

K.S. Sharma criticises writers for being divided on the lines of caste and class as 16th Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan begins

March 06, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Siddalinga Pattanashetti inaugurating the 16th Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Dharwad on Wednesday. Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha K.S. Sharma and others are seen.

Writer Siddalinga Pattanashetti inaugurating the 16th Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Dharwad on Wednesday. Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha K.S. Sharma and others are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Writer and trade union leader K.S. Sharma has emphasised the need for literature that creates awareness among people about social maladies and inspires them to fight such evils and exploitation.

Delivering his speech as the Sammelan Sarvadhyaksha at the 16th Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Dharwad on Wednesday, Prof. Sharma minced no words while expressing displeasure over those writers who are divided on the basis of caste and class.

He said that writers will be betraying society they live in if they produce literature that compliments and promotes exploitation and exploiters.

“Although they are intelligent, they are divided on the lines of caste and class. They have been opportunistic and selfish. They have turned a blind eye towards injustice, atrocities, corruption and exploitation and you cannot expect any revolutionary literature from such writers,” he said.

Prof. Sharma said that India can be a pioneer of a new world only if it becomes a country free of exploitation and a society without class and castes.

Disappointment

Inaugurating the two-day Kannada literary fest, senior writer Siddalinga Pattanashetti expressed his disappointment over the dwindling standards of Kannada teachers.

He said that Kannada teachers who have no knowledge of history and tradition of Kannada literature are teaching Kannada in colleges. Expressing concern over the situation, he said that it will be difficult to save Kannada if one did not understand the words and grammar in their right perspective.

Elaborating on the contribution of various Kannada writers to the world of literature, he said that the works of Jnanpith award winner Da Raa Bendre should be translated into other Indian languages to enable literary enthusiasts in other parts of the country to read and enjoy the poet’s exemplary works.

Delivering the keynote address, Shantinath Dibbad said that making doctoral degree for those aspiring to be college teachers has actually resulted in severe deterioration in the quality of research works. Literature should not only be a means of entertainment but it should lead to enlightenment, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.G. Gudasi, president of the 15th Dharwad Zilla Sahitya sammelan Dharanendra Kurkuri, JSS secretary Ajith Prasad, president of Dharwad District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi and others were present.

Earlier, Prof. Sharma was taken in a colourful procession to Sannidhi auditorium on JSS College campus from the main building of the college.

Various sessions were held on the inaugural day followed by cultural programmes in the evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.