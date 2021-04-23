Nearly 300 people vaccinated at a single site

NGO collaborates with MCC for the purpose

Nearly 300 persons were vaccinated at a single site in Gouri Shankar Nagar in the city following a collaboration of an NGO with the Mysuru City Corporation on Friday.

The initiative was facilitated by Centre for Rural Education, Development and Innovative Technologies of India (Credit i) which teamed up with the Maharani Women’s College for Arts.

M.P. Varsha, Managing Trustee and CEO of Credit i, said that such collaboration will continue and help bring more number of people in the qualifying age group to get vaccinated. There was reluctance among a section of the population and Credit i volunteers with local residents launched a campaign to dispel any fears. This enabled people from Gouri Shankar Nagar, Datta Nagar, and Gundu Rao Nagar to avail themselves of the vaccination.

There was also a tendency among people to postpone their visit to the nearest primary health centre or hospital as they are not in the vicinity. “So we decided to bring the vaccinating team to the people and used the Gouri Shankar Nagar school as the site’’, Dr. Varsha said.

The MCC deployed its team complete with doctors and nurses for the “vaccination festival’’ as it was called. Dr. Varsha said residents of other areas including Srirampura, Kuvempunagar, and Vidyaranyapuram were in contact with him to conduct similar camps and the MCC has promised to take such mass vaccination drives forward. Dr. Varsha may be contacted on 9448988746.