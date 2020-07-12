Karnataka

Near-total in Dharwad too

The COVID-19- induced lockdown was near-total in Dharwad on Sunday. There were very few commuters on the roads. Most shops and establishments were closed and most people stayed indoors.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC. The otherwise busy areas such as Subhas Road, Nehru Market and Super Market were nearly empty. The APMC remained closed. The police stopped movement of vehicles.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 11:33:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/near-total-in-dharwad-too/article32060577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY