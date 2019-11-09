NDRF invites ideas for national CubeSats contest

The National Design and Research Forum (NDRF) has invited student teams from high schools across the country to take part in its National Space Challenge 2020 contest of flying small or cube satellites on a balloon.

Teams of five students from class 8 to class 12 can send in innovative proposals by November 25, the Bengaluru-based engineering research and development promotion body said in a release.

50th anniversary

The contest is planned for January 19 next year to mark the 50th anniversary of NDRF. It will provide students with an opportunity to design and launch their payloads to near space, NDRF director V. Dillibabu said.

The contest will bring out the students’ teamwork, creativity and capability to design a payload to fly to near space, according to the foundation.

Payload details

The payload should be under 50 g. The NDRF will choose 12 best payloads and guide the teams to prepare the satellites.

The payloads should measure 3.8 cm cube. They will be launched from Chennai to a height of 20 km using helium balloons. The forum has tied up with Space Kidz India as its launch partner.

For more details, mail ndrf85@gmail.com or call 080 2226 4336.