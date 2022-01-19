NCB uncovers drug ring operating in South India

Three dealers from Tamil Nadu, foreign national arrested

Officials with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered an inter-State drug trafficking network and arrested four persons — a foreign national from Nigeria and three suspected dealers from Tamil Nadu — on Monday. One of the three dealers arrested is reportedly wanted in connection with a 2015 high-profile case in Kochi where a Malayalam film actor was caught in possession of cocaine, said sources.

During a raid on Monday at Electronics City, an NCB team seized 84 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of MDMA and a small quantity of hashish and ganja. The total cost of the seized drugs is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh. “The dealers hail from Chennai and had come to Bengaluru to purchase drugs. They are known suppliers and habitual offenders, already involved in NDPS cases registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. They were planning to sell drugs procured from the Nigerian national to their customer base in hotels, pubs and colleges in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu,” said an NCB official.

With their arrested, the NCB Bengaluru Zonal Unit has effectively neutralised a major drug syndicate which was operating inthe States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB.

The Nigerian national arrested was not only a regular supplier of drugs but also an expert in manufacturing them. Sources said that he often taught his buyers ways to mix illegal substances to improve their potency.