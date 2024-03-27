Navodaya Education Trust to host annual programme from today

March 27, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Yadgir

A three-day annual programme by the Navodaya Education Trust will be held in Raichur starting Thursday.

Founder and chairman of Navodaya Education Trust S.R. Reddy has said that the three-day conference for distributing degree certificates and cultural events will be held from Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday.

As usual, the annual event, Regale 2024, will be held on campus. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences Hanumanthappa will inaugurate the event.

On Friday, degree certificates will be given to nursing, pharmacy, paramedical and physiotherapy students and Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Ravindranath will confer degree certificates to 290 students. Cultural events will be held in the evening.

On Saturday, Director of the Medical Education Department B.L. Sujatha Rathod will distribute degrees to 267 dental students. In the evening, a comedy programme will be held.