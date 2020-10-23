Naval chief pays a visit toKarwar base

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited Karwar Naval Base on Thursday.
He was received by the Admiral Superintendent of Yard (Karwar) and the Chief Staff Officer of the Karnataka Naval Area.
Admiral Singh addressed officers and sailors at Karwar and complimented the contribution of the Naval Base towards sustaining high levels of operational tempo. He also appreciated the Naval Ship Repair Yard in Karwar in providing maintenance support and repair service to ships and submarines during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period.
He acknowledged the contribution of INHS Patanjali for being the first Armed Forces hospital in the country to treat civilian COVID-19 positive patients. He said that patients from Uttara Kannada were provided quality care leading to their speedy recovery.
The Admiral wished the men and their families a happy festive season.
