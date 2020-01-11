Karnataka

Nava Nirmana Sene members stage protest against Hindi film in Belagavi

Karnataka Nava Nirmana Sene members staged a protest in front of a private cinema where Hindi film Tanhaji was being shown, in response to the recent opposition to Kannada films in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The sene members shouted slogans against the film and demanded justice from the authorities. They also demanded that the cinema owner remove the posters of the film.

The police warned them of action if they engaged in violence. After some time, the protesters dispersed.

The Ajay Devgan-starrer is a biopic of Tanhaji, a warrior in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army. The film has been dubbed in Marathi. But the Hindi version is being played in Belagavi.

