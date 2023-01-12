National Youth Day celebrated

The Bharat Scouts and Guides of Kodagu district celebrated the National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, on Thursday. A district-level patriotic song singing contest was held in which students from 18 schools took part.
January 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST
The Bharat Scouts and Guides of Kodagu district celebrated the National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, on Thursday. A district-level patriotic song singing contest was held in which students from 18 schools took part.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE