National Science Day: IIA’s Open Day on Feb. 25

February 22, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Astrophysics is celebrating National Science Day as “IIA Open Day” on February 25 from 9 am to 6 pm at its campus in Koramangala in Bengaluru, said Amoghavarsha N., project asssociate-I: ‘COSMOS’, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri, Mysuru.

The event is open for free to the general public, and there is no prior registration required. The institute will showcase its research in astrophysics and its many observatories through models, demonstrations, and posters. In addition, there will be a number of attractions for the students and the general public. Models from ISRO and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will also be exhibited at the event. In addition, many external astronomy organisations will be setting up stalls as well. Some astronomy themed merchandise will also be on sale, a press release said.

