The Vidya Vikas Institute of Legal Studies organised National Legal Services Day on Tuesday, November 8 t, in the city. M.L. Raghunath, Principal District and Sessions Judge, was the chief guest and stressed the importance of the role of students in creating legal awareness among public. There was interaction of students with resource persons and V.Kavish Gowda, Secretary, Vidya Vikas Education Trust, .M.N. Sanjith, Principal, VVILS, and others were present.
National Legal Services Day observed
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.