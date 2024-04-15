GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Namoshi appreciates Kalyana Karnataka performance in PU exam

April 15, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shashil G. Namoshi

Shashil G. Namoshi | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Kalyana Karnataka districts in Pre-University examination, BJP MLC and chairman of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Shashil G. Namoshi commended the efforts of teachers and the hard work of students in improving the region’s standing in the educational scenario.

“Kalyana Karnataka is backward. However, the second PU results show that the region is rapidly improving its standing in the educational scenario. Kalaburagi district has recorded 6% improvement to register passing percentage of 75.84. Two students in Science stream and one student in Arts stream got State-level ranks. With its 81.59 passing percentage, Bidar emerged as the topper in the region. Koppal has shown good improvement with its passing percentage of 80.83,” he said in a media note released on Sunday.

Acknowledging problems that the region is facing in the area of education, Mr. Namoshi commended the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students for their achievements.

“A number of teaching posts in government and aided colleges in the region are lying vacant. The educational institutions are also suffering from various other issues such as inadequate infrastructure. Yet, our students and teachers tried their best to improve the educational landscape of the region. I commend their efforts. I also urge the government to fill all vacant teaching posts in the educational institutions in the region and provide the required infrastructure,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.