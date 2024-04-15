Namoshi appreciates Kalyana Karnataka performance in PU exam

April 15, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Kalyana Karnataka districts in Pre-University examination, BJP MLC and chairman of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Shashil G. Namoshi commended the efforts of teachers and the hard work of students in improving the region’s standing in the educational scenario.

“Kalyana Karnataka is backward. However, the second PU results show that the region is rapidly improving its standing in the educational scenario. Kalaburagi district has recorded 6% improvement to register passing percentage of 75.84. Two students in Science stream and one student in Arts stream got State-level ranks. With its 81.59 passing percentage, Bidar emerged as the topper in the region. Koppal has shown good improvement with its passing percentage of 80.83,” he said in a media note released on Sunday.

Acknowledging problems that the region is facing in the area of education, Mr. Namoshi commended the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students for their achievements.

“A number of teaching posts in government and aided colleges in the region are lying vacant. The educational institutions are also suffering from various other issues such as inadequate infrastructure. Yet, our students and teachers tried their best to improve the educational landscape of the region. I commend their efforts. I also urge the government to fill all vacant teaching posts in the educational institutions in the region and provide the required infrastructure,” he said.