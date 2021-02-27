Namma Cargo launched; service to operate in 88 taluks in Karnataka

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday launched the ‘Namma Cargo’ services at the Vidhana Soudha, where the State road transport corporations, barring the BMTC, will transport parcels to generate more revenue.

The service is being implemented across 109 bus stations in Karnataka and select locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, said a press release.

The Transport Department estimates that luggage revenue generation would go up to ₹70 crore to ₹80 crore a year.

Operations by the three road transport corporations — KSRTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC — cumulatively cover 51 lakh km with 14,500 schedules and carry 38 lakh passengers every day.

In the first phase of the initiative, Namma Cargo will operate in 88 taluks in Karnataka and 21 inter-State locations. The Transport Department also aims to expand the service to provide home deliveries.

Contest

Incidentally, the name, ‘Namma Cargo’ was the winning entry for a contest that the KSRTC had launched to suggest names for the parcel and cargo services.

Relief for kin of COVID-19 victims

The family of the seven employees who died after contracting COVID-19 were given ₹30 lakh compensation.

“Action is taken to pay the compensation to the remaining employees who succumbed to the disease,” said the release.