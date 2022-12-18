‘Name District Sports Stadium after Vallabhbhai Patel’

December 18, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Yadgir

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, has demanded that the State government that it name the District Sports Stadium after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to honour the great Indian leader who ordered police action to liberate Hyderabad Karnatak from the Nizam.

While submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanappa Koteppagol here on Saturday, the activists urged the government to state the fact that Mr. Patel, the first Union Home Minister, launched the police action against the Nizam government to include the Hyderabad Karnatak region into Indian territory as this area had not attained Independence even when other territories of the country had become Independent, as the Nizam continued to rule the region.

If the government names the District Sports Stadium after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it will be in great respect to a real freedom fighter, they said.