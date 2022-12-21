Name Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway as ‘Cauvery Expressway’, Gadkari urged 

December 21, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Even as the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has been partially opened for traffic, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been urged to name it as “Cauvery Expressway” on the lines of Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

“TProminent citizens in my constituency, including historians, have urged me to impress upon the Central government to name the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as Cauvery Expressway in reverence to one of the holiest rivers in the country which rises on Brahmagiri hills in Western Ghats in Kodagu district, which is a part of my constituency,” said Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

In a memorandum to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he said he is hopeful that the Centre would accept the proposal.

Mr Simha, who met Mr Nitin Gadkari, said many expressways constructed/under construction in the country had been named after sacred rivers like Yamuna Expressway and Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and Narmada Expressway in Madhya Pradesh as the rivers have shaped history, culture, traditions in the country.

The partially opened 119-km 10-lane access controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is being executed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project–I. The benefit from this expressway is multi-dimensional with economic growth, social inclusion and empowerment being the major highlights,” the MP said in his letter to the Minister.