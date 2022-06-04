Nalwadi remembered on his birth anniversary

The decorated statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar seen in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

The 138th birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, was celebrated in Mysuru on Saturday.

It however, remained low-key this year in view of the model code of conduct in force for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency.

The Mysuru district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat B.R. Poornima garlanded the statue of the erstwhile ruler at K.R. Circle.

A host of political leaders including Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, former Minister Tanveer Sait, Pratap Simha, MP, S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MLAsbesides Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and MUDA Chairperson H.V. Rajeev too offered floral tributes to the statue.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Somashekar said the day was an occasion for the people of the state to remember Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and honour his memory in view of the development the State witnessed during his visionary rule.

It is not just KRS, hospitals, universities or electricity, the late Maharaja had ushered in all-round development in the State by taking up projects and administrative reforms that have benefited generations of people in the State, he said.

The Mysuru Ursu Mandali Sangha too celebrated the birth anniversary of the late ruler at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road in the City.

After the programme, a colourful procession was taken from the Mandali’s premises on Thyagaraja Road to K.R. Circle. A decorated chariot carrying the portrait of Nalwadi and accompanied by folk troupes passed through Agrahara Circle, Pathashala Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road before reaching K.R. Circle.

Floral tributes were also offered to the bust of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on the Mysuru Palace premises at a function organised by Palace Board to mark his birth anniversary.