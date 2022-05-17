NAL drones to display their prowess at CFTRI

‘Drone bank may take shape soon’

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh on Tuesday said the drones developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru will be displayed at TechBharat-2022 here. The NAL drones were used in Jammu and Kashmir for dropping medicines, she said.

Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka Honorary Secretary C. Bhojaraj said the concept of drone bank is taking shape as farmers will soon be getting drones on rent for assessing their crop. With the use of drone technology catching up for improving farm operations, the concept of drone bank may soon be launched in taluks, to benefit farmers, he added.

The government has proposed to incentivise farmers coming forward to use drones in farm operations, he added.