Nadda to attend BJP rally in Doddaballapur

BJP president J.P. Nadda will be taking part in the BJP’s rally at Doddaballapur on July 28, which is being held to mark one year in the office for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“The event will also mark the three years of BJP’s rule in Karnataka besides one-year rule of mine. It will be a public function,” Mr. Bommai told presspersons in Delhi on Monday. When asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part, he said that since the Parliament is in session, Mr. Modi will not attend the function.