Myth associated with visit of Chief Ministers to Chamarajanagar dispelled, says Siddaramaiah

September 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that the myth associated with visits to Chamarajanagar by Chief Ministers of the State has been successfully dispelled.

When his attention was drawn to the superstitious belief that Chief Ministers visiting this border district would lose power, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is set to visit Chamarajanagar on Tuesday and Wednesday, said he was firm in the saddle as the Chief Minister. He asserted that the superstitious belief associated with visits to Chamarajanagar had been successfully dispelled after he made umpteen visits to the district during his previous tenure as Chief Minister, which came to an end only after he completed his full term of five years.

Contending that his position as CM has always remained firm, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that it was the media and the BJP that make attempts to weaken him.

Women’s quota

With regard to the recently passed Bill on Women’s Reservation in the Parliament and Assemblies, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed skepticism over implementation of the quota for women in the coming Lok Sabha polls as well as the next one.

Contending that the implementation required the delimitation exercise to conclude, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the delimitation exercise can be taken up only in 2026 and completed in 2028. Hence, reservation cannot be implemented in the coming Lok Sabha polls. According to him, the reservation for women is unlikely to be implemented even in the next Lok Sabha polls after 2028, he claimed.

The BJP government at the Centre introduced and passed the Bill on Women’s Reservation in a “hurried” manner only for the sake of securing votes. He said the BJP was not honest in its intentions to empower women by providing them reservation in Parliament and Assemblies.

The anti-BJP forces in the entire country were coming together after realising that the BJP instead of implementing its promises was only taking up emotive issues to divide society, he said.