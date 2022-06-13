Mysuru villages inching closer to being declared ‘Aedes Aegypti-free’

No cases of dengue have been reported in over 40 villages for 100 days now

No cases of dengue have been reported in over 40 villages for 100 days now

Taking up the challenge of freeing their villages from the dengue-carrying Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, as many as 40 villages in Mysuru district may soon be acknowledged as ‘Aedes Aegypti-free villages’ for being free of dengue cases for the past 100 days, with their efforts of preventing mosquito breeding and complying with health authorities’ persistent instructions and assistance.

The health authorities may soon recognize such villages and compliment the local community’s efforts in combating dengue after COVID-19.

‘100 days – 100 houses – aedes aegypti-free’ is a sort of a campaign being carried out in rural areas with the ASHAs and health assistants monitoring the status of vector-borne diseases and endorsing the villages’ efforts in controlling mosquito spread.

“Such an initiative was launched last year to engage the community and make them conscious about health and hygiene. After July, which is observed as ‘anti-dengue month’, the efforts of such villages will be documented and acknowledged,” said District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer (DVBDCO) Dr. Chidambar.

He told The Hindu that field officers will visit such villages and evaluate the claim. ASHAs who keep monitoring the health situation of villages under their limits, will also record their views, helping to recognize the villages’ efforts. “This can encourage more villages to make such efforts, by listening to health workers’ advice on dengue and chikungunya control,” he noted.

There have been no deaths due to dengue in Mysuru since last year but the cases haven’t droppedto zero. The cases are sporadic and no cluster outbreaks have been reported, he added.

As a strategy to control transmission, 100 houses in the vicinity of a dengue confirmed case are observed and control measures are taken. Also, ASHAs have been asked to refer fever cases to K.R. Hospital here for dengue screening if the fever doesn’t subside in three days. In some cases, suspected COVID-19 cases are also subjected to dengue tests, according to the health officials.

Dr. Chidambar said the source of 30% of dengue cases reported in Mysuru are not from the district but outside based on the travel history and other details collected from such patients. “The 365-day surveillance is on even amidst the COVID-19 prevalence in Mysuru. Our staff were handling both – COVID-19 and dengue cases – simultaneously. It is a challenge,” he said.