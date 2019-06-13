Mysuru station yard remodelling to ease operational constraints

The yard remodelling work under way at the Mysuru railway station is expected to ease operational constraints and enhance safety.

A release said the yard remodelling work, which will go on till June 23, involves providing connectivity towards Chamarajanagar from platform number 5 and 6. At present, trains arriving on platform 5 and 6 cannot be routed to Chamarajanagar and only trains arriving on platform 1 to 4 can be extended to Chamarajanagar. Linking platform 5 and 6 to the Chamarajanagar line will facilitate extension of more trains up to Ashokapuram.

Similarly, the remodelling of yard at Bengaluru involves inserting additional crossover to facilitate simultaneous reception and despatch of trains in different directions. This will minimise the detention of incoming trains at the outer signal in Mysuru. Sharp crossover has been smoothened to ensure and enhance safety in train movement, the release added. These works also involved major modification to signalling design and application logic on which signalling system works. In addition, overhead equipment modification is also necessitated. The works involve coordination of multiple agencies and will extend the full benefit of doubling between Mysuru and Bengaluru and gauge conversion of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, the release said.

The works have been expedited by Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg and the regulation of nearly 30 train services involving cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion is between June 16 and June 23 duly ensuring minimum inconvenience to the passengers, the release added.