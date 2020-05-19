Mysuru secures 5 star garbage-free rating

The city has been accorded a 5 star rating for being ‘garbage-free’ in a survey of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mysuru is among the six cities in India which received a 5 star rating of garbage-free cities, the others being Ambikapur in Chattisgarh, Rajkot and Surat in Gujarat, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Navi Mumbai in Maharastra.

Gurudutt Hegde, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said the evaluation and assessments were conducted on January 20 and the results announced on Tuesday. He complimented the army of pourakarmikas, health workers and other staff of the MCC for their untiring work, which, he said, helped retain the 5 star rating for the second consecutive year. He said though the objective was to vie for the 7 star rating, the highest in the category, no Indian city has qualified for it though Mysuru will pitch for it in the years ahead and work for it. He said the star ratings are based on nearly 25 parameters pertaining to handling and disposing solid waste management and will help in the overall cleanliness and aesthetics of the city.

He said there are issues pertaining to garbage clearance in Mysuru for the last two months as the working hours had been reduced due to the lockdown. Going forward these will be addressed and this will help the city move forward to achieve its goal of attaining the 7 star rating.

Though the cities were required to self-certify and compete for ratings, there was a third-party audit of the cities for single star, 3 star, 5 star and 7 star garbage-free ratings.