Mysuru second largest IT exporter in Karnataka

Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services (ITES) exports totalled ₹4,200 crore from Mysuru during the year 2018-19.

Disclosing this at a conference on ‘Cyber Security and IoT-Destination Mysuru,’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, on Wednesday, Shailendra Kumar Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru, said STPI units in Mysuru accounted for ₹1,752 crore.

“IT/ITES exports from Mysuru were the second largest from Karnataka after Bengaluru,” he said.

Mysuru, where a substantial number of IT companies including Infosys operate, is also home to 21,000 professionals.

He said STPI units exported IT and ITES services worth ₹4.16 lakh crore during 2018-19, which was close to $59 billion from India out of which Karnataka’s STPI units accounted for 41.3% or ₹1.72 lakh crore, which is about $24 billion.