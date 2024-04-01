Mysuru rly. division breaks records in freight loading, passenger earnings

April 01, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railways has achieved remarkable milestones in its history, thanks to the dedicated efforts of its team under the leadership of Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager. The division has reached unprecedented heights by breaking records in freight loading and passenger earnings, showcasing its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Highest-Ever Freight Loading: In the financial year 2023-24, the Mysuru division accomplished its highest-ever loading of 11.648 million tonnes (M.T), surpassing the previous year’s highest record by an outstanding 22.0%. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the division’s operational efficiency and exceeds the current financial year’s target by an impressive 11.7%, a press release said here.

Wagon Loading Achievement: On March 31, 2024, the division loaded 928 wagons, setting a new record for the highest-ever wagons loaded in a single day, surpassing the previous record set in August 2023.

Monthly Loading Milestone: In March 2024, the division loaded 1.145 million tonnes, surpassing the previous monthly highest record of 1.125 Million Tonnes in December 2023, reflecting its consistency and operational excellence, the release added.

Record Iron Ore Loading: The division achieved its highest-ever Iron Ore loading of 9.325 Million Tonnes, surpassing the previous year’s highest record of 6.995 Million Tonnes by an impressive 33.3%. Additionally, it exceeded the current financial year’s target by a significant margin of 27.6% set by the Railway Board, showcasing its prowess in handling crucial commodities. Apart from this, On March 31, 2024, the division loaded 696 wagons of iron ore (12 rakes), surpassing the previous highest loading recorded in August 2023, showcasing its continuous improvement in handling vital commodities, the release said.

Monthly Iron Ore Loading Record: The division set a new record for the highest-ever iron ore loaded in a month, loading 0.939 M.T in the current month, surpassing the previous record set in August 2023.

Automobile Loading Record: At the end of the financial year 2023-24, the division loaded 26 rakes of automobiles, surpassing the previous highest record set in the 2021-22 financial year, demonstrating its efficiency in handling diverse cargo types, the release said.

Unprecedented Freight Earnings: The Division also attained its highest-ever freight earnings, totaling ₹993.51 crores. This achievement represents a commendable 10.8% increase over the previous year’s earnings and surpasses the current financial year’s target by 0.7%, highlighting the division’s financial acumen and revenue generation capabilities.

In addition to freight achievements, the division also excelled in passenger and parcel earnings:

Passenger Earnings: Reaching ₹413.73 crores during FY 2023-24, the Division surpassed the previous year’s earnings by 9.3%, showcasing its commitment to passenger service excellence.

Parcel Earnings: With earnings of ₹10.65 crores in the current year, the division demonstrated a significant increase of 25.29% compared to the previous year, reflecting its efficiency in handling parcel services.

Ticket Checking Earnings: Up to March 2024, ticket checking earnings stood at ₹8.06 crore, representing a commendable 14.48% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, a release from J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Public Relations Officer said.