Mysuru records impressive performance in SSLC examination

Students from rural areas outperform their urban counterparts

Students from rural areas outperform their urban counterparts

The district’s performance in the SSLC examination for 2021-22, the results of which were announced on Thursday, was commendable with a pass percentage of 91.38 and is the highest in recent years.

Out of 36,128 students who appeared for the examination, 33012 have passed and this is in contrast to the pass percentage of 74.45 registered during 2019-20. There were no public examinations last year owing to the pandemic and all the students were declared passed.

The performance of girls was better than boys and out of 18,028 girls who appeared for the examination, 16,898 or 91.38 per cent have passed. Out of 18,100 boys, 16,114 (89.02 per cent) have cleared the examination

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs told media persons here on Thursday that 6 students scored 625 out of 625; 13 students scored 624; 23 secured 623; 23 students scored 622; 22 students secured 621; and 33 students scored 620 in the district.

The performance of rural students was better than their urban counterparts and out of 19,950 students who appeared for the examination from rural areas, 18,527 cleared the same with the pass percentage being 92.87. Out of 16,178 students who appeared from the urban centres, 14,485 cleared the exam with a pass per centage of 89.54.

There are 117 schools with cent per cent results. Of these, 34 are government schools, 9 are aided and 74 are unaided institutions, according to Mr. Urs.

The pass percentage in government institutions was 89.88. Out of 16,125 student from government schools, 14,493 passed the examination. The pass percentage in aided institutions was 90.32 with 6,997 out of 7,747 students clearing the examination. The pass percentage in unaided institutions was 94.01 and 11,552 students out of 12,256 cleared the examination.

Across the district, 467 students secured centum in mathematics, 238 in science and 1,663 in social studies apart from 977 in the first language, 429 in the second language and 627 in the third language.

While 18,802 students appeared for the SSLC exam in English medium, 14,957 have passed (94.61 per cent) while out of 20306 students who wrote the examination in Kannada medium, 18,046 cleared the exam – the pass percentage being 88.88, according to Mr. Urs.

In the districts, Periyapatna taluk topped with 94.64 per cent passes, followed by H.D. Kote (93.77), Hunsur (93.64), Mysuru rural (93.27), Nanjangud (92.10) T.Narsipur (91.03), Mysuru North (89.07), Mysuru South (88.67) and K.R.Nagar (87.35).

The DDPI said apart from the students and their parents the credit should go to the teachers who spared no effort in covering the topics and ensuring that the concepts were internalised by students. There were a slew of practice tests imparted by the teachers and this helped students to overcome tension and write the examination with confidence, he added.