Mysuru railway division steps up cleanliness drive

Swachhata Pakhwara-2022, a fortnight-long campaign, gets off to a start

Mysuru division of South Western Railway commenced Swachhata Pakhwara 2022 fortnight campaign on September 16 with an objective to bring about further visible changes in the level of cleanliness on railway premises, trains and railway stations under the aegis of “Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat” and to make cleanliness everyone’s objective.

As part of the fortnight drive on Monday, various “swachhata” related activities were observed at major stations across Mysuru division, including intensive mechanised cleaning drives at Mysuru and Davangere railway station platforms, tracks, drains and toilets.

Also, awareness rallies with banners and placards were carried out by the railway officials at railway stations where passengers were sensitised not to use single-use plastic and always choose plastic alternatives and avoid littering and spitting on platforms or tracks. Vendors from catering stalls, canteens and train side vendors were sensitised on ill-effects of plastic and were warned not to use single-use plastic. They were also counselled to ensure segregation of waste, a release from the railways said.

Audio visual announcements on anti-littering and ban on single-use plastic through passenger announcement systems and video screens are regularly being played at various stations for wider passenger outreach. Informative and awareness posters have been displayed at entrance/exit and other prominent locations of stations on “swachhata” and replacement/substitute for plastic alternative measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, said that railways is an environment-friendly means of bulk transportation and it has always been in the forefront of promoting clean and green environment. He appealed to the passengers to use dustbins and avoid littering on station premises and tracks and help railways in elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.