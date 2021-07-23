Karnataka

Mysuru police to rope in more traffic wardens

The Mysuru City Police is enrolling more citizens as traffic wardens to assist the police in traffic management.

The number of members in the Mysuru City Police Traffic Wardens’ Organisation has dropped and therefore the police on Friday urged those interested to visit the K.R. Traffic Police Station’s “Traffic Awareness Centre” on July 26 at 10.30 a.m. with requisite documents to get enrolled as traffic wardens.

The documents include Aadhaar card, passport-size photograph and certificates authenticating candidates’ educational qualification.


