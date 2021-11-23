Mysuru police holds property parade

Stolen valuables were returned to their owners during a property parade conducted by the Mysuru district police here on Tuesday. The total value of the stolen properties was ₹1.62 crore, the police said.

The valuables were recovered in cases registered in police stations across the district, and returned to the owners after cross-checking the documents submitted by them.

Some antique portraits that were stolen from a temple and a government library were also returned at the parade. Inspector General of Police (Southern range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar handed over the valuables to the owners at the parade. Superintendent of Police R. Chetan and other police officers were present.

Stolen properties in over 72 cases registered in Mysuru, Nanjangud and Hunsur sub-divisions from January till date were handed over to the owners.

On the occasion, 82 police personnel were rewarded with certificates and cash prizes for playing a key role in cracking the cases and recovering the stolen goods from the accused.