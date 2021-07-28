Mysuru palace, zoo register significant rise in footfall

The situation, post-lockdown, appears to be better this time

The tourism sector in Mysuru is seeing signs of revival going by the footfalls Mysuru’s major tourist destinations have been registering since their reopening after the lockdown curbs were eased.

The stakeholders claim that the revival, when compared to the last wave, appears to be quicker and one of the key reasons attributed to this is vaccination.

“It took nearly 25 days for the palace to register 1,000 visitors last year. This year, on the third day of reopening, over 1,000 tourists visited the palace. The footfalls are around 3,000-3,500 on weekdays and about 5,000 on weekends. Last Sunday, the palace attracted 5,500 visitors,” said Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

The situation, post-lockdown, appears to be better when compared to the scenario after the lockdown was eased last year. The tourism sector will revive further if the same situation continues, the stakeholders feel.

At the zoo

Another tourist destination that is equally popular in Mysuru has also been registering a rise in footfalls. The Mysuru zoo has been attracting around 2,000-plus visitors on weekdays and about 3,500-plus visitors on weekends.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni said footfalls are on the rise but there is still a long way to go to register the kind of footfall that existed during pre-COVID-19 days. Despite this, the footfalls post-lockdown are better this time.

COVID-19 protocol

“Visitors are fully aware of the situation and have been following the guidelines at the zoo. Vaccination and sharp drop in cases are the factors for the rise in footfalls,” he felt.