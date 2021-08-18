Mysuru-Madikeri highway work from June 2022

It will have three bypasses measuring 84 km

Work on the Mysuru-Madikeri highway is expected to commence from June 2022 and is expected to cost around ₹3,883 crore.

Under this segment, the stretch between Mysuru and Kushalnagar is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Wednesday that the proposed highway will commence from the deviation near Paschimavahini near Srirangapatna and the alignment has been approved in principal by the competent authority.

The civil works will cost ₹2,733 crore while the cost of land acquisition has been pegged at ₹1,151 crore. On completion of the project, the travelling time between Bengaluru and Madikeri will be reduced to about 3.5 hours from around 6 hours at present.

The new highway will have three bypasses measuring 84 km. They include a bypass of 12.34 km at Kushalnagar, a length of 20.22 km at Periyapatna and a combined length of 51.43 km for Mysuru-Bilikere and Hunsur.

He said the passenger car unit (PCU) on some of the existing highways mandated their upgradation to a six-lane road and this included NH 766 (previously NH 212) stretch between Mysuru and Nanjangud. This is part of the NH connecting Kerala border on the Karnataka side to Kollegal.

Out of the 129.95 km stretch, 99.42 km was two-lane with paved shoulders and 30.53 km (between Mysuru and Nanjangud) has a four-lane configuration. This stretch has to be expanded to six lane considering the traffic density which is expected to further increase once the Multi Modal Logistic Park of the Container Corporation of India comes up near Tandavpura close to Nanjangud. Also, the Mysuru airport was located along the stretch and its expansion was imperative which would increase the traffic density, said Mr. Simha.

The work is expected to cost ₹400 crore and the project was on the priority list of the Central government for the next financial year, he added.