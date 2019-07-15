Mysuru Literature Festival concludes

The second day of the Mysuru Literature Festival looked at an eclectic mix of issues ranging from Wadiyars of Mysuru to India in the second world war besides topics on wildlife conservation among others.

The two-day festival organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, concluded on Sunday. Journalists Gouri Satya and Eichnur Kumar took a broad view of the Wadiyar’s rule in the erstwhile princely State of Mysore which made their administration a role a model for emulation.

Gouri Satya, who has also authored a few books on heritage and Mysuru, rued that Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who laid the foundation for modern Mysuru, has largely been ignored by historians who have done justice to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. He presented an overview of the contributions of the Wadiyars from the period of Yaduraya — the first monarch — whose regime lasted from 1399 to 1423 A.D. He said the role and contribution of queen Vani Vilas Sannidhana who was the regent of Mysuru between 1897 and 1905 during which period Mysuru saw great progress, had also been ignored. He listed projects that were initiated during her period such as drinking water supply to the city, construction of the present palace, etc.

Mr. Kumar, a history buff, threw light on lesser known aspects of the Wadiyar dynasty and Mysuru. Earlier, the region was called Mahishuru derived from the mythical demon Mahishasura and it was renamed as Mysore in 1524 by Dodddevaraja Wadiyar, he said. The crux of his presentation was that the Wadiyars were pro-people and endeared themselves to the people through their deeds and transparency in administration.

There was also a session on India’s role in World War II and how the conflict had failed to be part of larger public consciousness in the country though nearly 2.5 million Indians took part in it.

Raghu Karnad, author of the Farthest Field – An Indian Story of the Second World War, said that an enormous chapter on the biggest human conflict which played out in the 20th century and in which Indians played a part, has gone unrecognised in the country. He contrasted this with U.S.A and European countries which continue to draw from the legacy of WW II as reflected in their literature and movies which is not the case in India.

Earlier in the day there was a session by writers Shobhaa De and Mahesh Rao. Also, former India’s foreign secretary Nirupaa Menon Rao spoke on diplomacy and peace building in South Asia.