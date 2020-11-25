Mysuru DC rebuts Hunsur MLA’s statements

He had complained of protocol violation, neglect of his constituency

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who was at the receiving end of Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath’s outburst on perceived violation of protocol and lack of attention to development in his constituency, has rebutted his allegations and dismissed them as baseless.

In the KDP meeting held on Tuesday, the MLA remarked that he never receives any answers to the letters written to the Deputy Commissioner pertaining to development works in his constituency and added that “Mysuru already has two queens and does not need one more’’.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Manjunath, Ms.Sindhuri denied having received any letter from him pertaining to the development works of Hunsur since she took charge.

But the Deputy Commissioner pointed out that his applications seeking permission for change of land use in Keergalli village in Jayapura hobli and registered in his name - was being processed as per law.

Giving a point-by-point rebuttal to the statements made by the MLA, Ms. Sindhuri said his statements on the perceived violation of protocol during Gajapayana by not extending him an invitation was baseless.

She said that it was a government directive to keep the event simple devoid of any fanfare in view of the pandemic as decided at the Dasara High Powered Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Ministerf. Hence the event involved only a few officials and no invitation was extended to any elected representatives, said Ms. Sindhuri

The Deputy Commissioner said she is preoccupied with handling the COVID-19 situation ever since she took charge and had visited Hunsur on October 1 to take stock of the situation and review development works. She reminded the MLA that they could not meet as he was ill at that time.

“The other remarks made by you at the KDP meeting diminishes all and was unfounded and any statements in the review meetings should be rooted in facts’’, said the Deputy Commissioner.