Mysuru City Corporation records highest property tax collection in 2021-22: Karnataka Minister

Despite the pandemic, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recorded the highest property tax collection of ₹133.5 crore in the State in 2021-2022.

According to data presented in a written reply by M.T.B. Nagaraj, Minister for Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries, during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the tax collection in Mysuru was the highest in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. While ₹95.48 crore was collected in 2018-2019, ₹97.68 crore was collected the next year.

Replying to a question by Congress member K. Govindaraju, the Minister said stringent action would be initiated against local bodies that have erred in property tax collection.

Overall, while ₹711.18 crore property tax was collected in 2018-2019, ₹736.77 crore was collected in 2019-2020.

In 2021-2022, a total of ₹841.72 core was collected, according to the Minister’s written reply. He said property tax collection is based on the self-assessment scheme.

Under the Karnataka Municipalities Act, property tax for commercial buildings is collected at a minimum rate of 0.5% and a maximum rate of 3%. For residential and non-commercial buildings, the property tax rate is between 0.2% and 1.5% and between 0.2% and 0.5% for vacant sites, the Minister said.