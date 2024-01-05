GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru Children Literature Festival to be held on January 11

January 05, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of Mysuru Children’s Literature Festival will be held in the city on January 11.

According to Curator and Director of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Shubha Sanjay Urs, the Children’s Literature Festival will be held at Hotel Southern Star between 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on January 11.

Simultaneous sessions will be held as part of the Festival, which is aimed at identifying, nurturing and preserving the creative energy among the young ones. The festival seeks to focus on children above four years.

While Sudha Murty will deliver the valedictory address, Rupa Shiva Praaksh will introduce a book in the form of dance. Anna Cherian, and Anketha Raman will engage the young minds with book related art activities.

Meanwhile, Suma Rajkumar will present the “Talking Doll” and magic show, live music will be presented by Suraj Rao Pawar to enthrall the audience.

The other events planned in the Festival include storytelling sessions by Deepika Ponnappa, sessions on science and fiction by Kollegal Sharma and story narration by well known story teller Seema Karanth.

More details can be obtained form Mob: 9980250114

