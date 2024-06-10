Mysuru: AAP attacks Cong. over its falsehood on Delhi govt’s guarantees

Frustrated over its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has spoken a lie that the Aam Aadmi Party government has suspended the free electricity scheme in Delhi after the Lok Sabha results, according to AAP leaders in Mysuru.

The Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA bloc.

“The Congress candidate who was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls in Mysuru has made a false statement that the free electricity scheme has been suspended after the results. The Congress is spreading wrong information out of frustration with its defeat. Mohan Dasari has made it clear that all pro-people schemes including free electricity and free travel for women in Delhi will be continued,” said a statement by AAP Mysuru president L. Rangaiah.

Mr. Rangaiah said AAP State Organising Secretary Mohan Dasari, who has already responded to the matter in the city, said there is no gratitude for the Congress leaders who have come to power in the name of guarantee schemes by allegedly copying the Delhi model of free schemes. “After winning the assembly polls, the leader claimed the guarantee projects were their projects. Now, after losing the polls, the defeated candidate is talking about the AAP’s schemes in Delhi,” according to the statement.

In the statement , the AAP said the Delhi government is giving freebies in the surplus Budget. “Free projects in Delhi have been successful due to mobilisation of resources, and corruption-free governance. But in Karnataka, free projects are being given on loan,” said Mr. Dasari in the statement.

“Corruption is continuing everywhere. Contractors and an official allegedly committed suicide. Misrule is rampant in Bengaluru. Learn from the Delhi model of governance on how the free schemes for the people can be continued without draining the government’s coffers,” the party said.

He claimed that in Delhi, children who studied in the government schemes are performing well in the prestigious examinations like IIT, JEE, NEET etc. High quality treatment is available free of cost in the government hospitals. Emphasis is placed on basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, sewage system. “The AAP government is doing popular work despite the Central government’s alleged harassment,” the AAP alleged.

Mr. Mohan Dasari advised the State government that, “Instead of complaining about the free schemes, study thoroughly how the administration in Delhi is being run despite the free schemes.”