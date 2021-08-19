Mysore varsity to inaugurate National Education Policy

It is implementing the policy from 2021-22; offers four-year BSc Honors

The University of Mysore will be implementing the National Education Policy-2020 from this academic year onwards. It has organised a launching programme at the Crawford Hall here on Friday at 3.30 p.m. to formally announce the unveiling of the policy and its vision of the policy.

Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be the chief guest at the programme. Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and MLA L. Nagendra said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar.

The policy recognises, identifies and fosters the unique capabilities of students by incorporating flexibility in the learning process. NEP offers multi-disciplinary and a holistic education with curriculur and extra-curricular activities between vocational and academic streams. The multidisciplinary UG programmes come with multiple entry and exit options, and the emphasis is on outcome based education (OBE) practices besides extensive use of technology in teaching and learning, said the University in its NEP note.

The V-C said the University is launching a four-year UG programme in which the student would get Bachelor’s degree with honors. The honors degree holders with research component are eligible to enter doctoral or PhD programme or can continue two-semester Master degree programme with project work. The curriculum encompasses both theoretical and conceptual knowledge with specialisation under discipline areas.

The language and skill enhancement courses will help students with effective communication and self-employment prospects. The candidate gets a certificate after completion of one year, diploma after second year, bachelor’s degree after the third year and BSc honors after the completion of the fourth year.

Prof. Kumar said a workshop has also been organised on Friday in connection with the launch of NEP-2020, for teachers, at the Crawford Hall at 11 a.m. Pradeep P., Commissioner, Higher Education, will inaugurate it. Thimme Gowda B., Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council is the resource person.

Registrar R. Shivappa was present during the press conference.