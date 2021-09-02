Mysore University UG exams put off

The University of Mysore has put off the undergraduate examinations that were scheduled to commence from September 3. The examination will now be held from September 13.

Registrar (Evaluation) Gnana Prakash said the examination had been rescheduled on the request from students as well as colleges. “We had received petitions from the students as well as college managements for putting off the examination for a few days as the students wanted a little more time for preparation,” he said.

The 6th semester (CBCS/non-CBCS-Freshers), 2nd semester (CBCS-repeaters) and 2, 4 and 6th semester (non-CBCS repeaters) examination that was supposed to start from Friday has been put off to September 13, a note from the UoM said.

The revised time table of the examination will be notified soon, he said.