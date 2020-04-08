Karnataka

Muslims told not to gather in large numbers for prayers

Y.S. Patil

Y.S. Patil  

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has appealed to Muslims not to gather in large numbers to offer prayers in mosques during Shab-e-Barat on Thursday night.

Addressing presspersons after holding a daily review meeting on COVID-19 here on Wednesday, he said that since the government has banned all sorts of religious congregations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Muslims should follow the government order and not gather in large groups to offer mass prayers in mosques.

“Muslims must remain indoors and offer prayers. Do not venture out for any mass prayers for Shab-e-Barat or any prayers for that matter till further announcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, similar appeals have also been made by Muslim clerics who have asked the people from the community to remain indoors and adhere to government orders.

A cleric Tanveer Hashmi has in his appeal said that a devout Muslim will never put his life or the life of others in danger. Offering prayers in groups could lead to the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, in the interest of humanity, Muslims must remain at home and offer all their regular or special prayers indoors, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 11:01:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/muslims-told-not-to-gather-in-large-numbers-for-prayers/article31292947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY