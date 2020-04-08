Muslims told not to gather in large numbers for prayers

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has appealed to Muslims not to gather in large numbers to offer prayers in mosques during Shab-e-Barat on Thursday night.

Addressing presspersons after holding a daily review meeting on COVID-19 here on Wednesday, he said that since the government has banned all sorts of religious congregations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Muslims should follow the government order and not gather in large groups to offer mass prayers in mosques.

“Muslims must remain indoors and offer prayers. Do not venture out for any mass prayers for Shab-e-Barat or any prayers for that matter till further announcement,” he said.

Meanwhile, similar appeals have also been made by Muslim clerics who have asked the people from the community to remain indoors and adhere to government orders.

A cleric Tanveer Hashmi has in his appeal said that a devout Muslim will never put his life or the life of others in danger. Offering prayers in groups could lead to the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, in the interest of humanity, Muslims must remain at home and offer all their regular or special prayers indoors, he added.