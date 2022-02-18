Muslim leaders criticise the way court’s interim order being implemented

The joint action committee of Muslim organisations in Shivamogga, on Friday, took serious exception to comments made by some people suggesting that those who wish to wear the hijab should be sent to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, members of the committee said they were born and brought up in India and would remain Indians forever. “We are Indians and Pakistan is always an opponent for us. But, it seems people like Pramod Mutalik, who often ask us to go to Pakistan, have a special affinity towards that country”, said Moulana Shahul Hameed Musliyar of the committee.

In the last few days, he said, the Muslim girls had not been able to attend classes. The controversy over the hijab had denied them education. The children, who were expected to be in classrooms, had been forced to stand outside. “The hijab is not a new invention. People have been wearing it for ages. We respect the law of the land and court. However, the State Government and education institutes had been denying education to the girl, misinterpreting the interim order of the High Court”, he said.

He also criticised the government’s circular to education institutes of the Minority Welfare Department to follow the interim order.