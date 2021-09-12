Karnataka

Muslim inspector sets an example

Police inspector Jakeer Pasha Kalimirchi bringing the Ganesh idol for installation at Gokul Road Police Station in Hubballi.  

In a city that has witnessed cases of communal violence, a Muslim inspector has set another example of communal harmony. Jakeer Pasha Mohammed Sab Kalimirchi, inspector of Gokul Road Police Station, personally carried the Ganesha idol to the police station for installation.

On Friday, Mr. Kalimirchi donned traditional clothes and ‘tilak’ on his forehead carried out all the rituals. Being an ardent follower of Basaveshwara, he believed in poet Kuvempu’s message ‘Vishwa Manava’. “As a Muslim, I follow my religion and I respect all other religions,” he said. Mr. Kalimirchi has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi wherever he has been posted.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 12:24:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/muslim-inspector-sets-an-example/article36409215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY