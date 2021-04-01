Music varsity, Sri Satya Sai University sign MoU

Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University has signed an MoU with Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence to cooperate and collaborate on promoting Indian music and performing arts.

A release stated that the MoU was signed at Muddenahalli recently and both varsities were united by common interests and objectives. They will facilitate effective utilisation of their intellectual capabilities by providing significant input between them in developing suitable training systems, methods, courses, programmes, conferences, seminars, workshops, and other related initiatives.

The MoU also envisages students from both universities playing a key role in knowledge upgrade, training, innovation, and competitiveness in the areas of music and performing arts.

The release stated that the universities would jointly promote the knowledge and concepts of renowned musicians, the culture of traditional Guru Parampara within the student community, and participate in collaborative advanced research activities in music, performing arts, and related multi-disciplinary areas, apart from designing and conducting faculty development programmes.

It has also been decided to institute gold medals and awards for students of the music university, apart from special awards and endowments. The release also stated that the Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence would sponsor the education of students under various schemes recommended by the music varsity, at a cost of ₹15,000 per student on an annual basis. The number of students eligible for the scholarship scheme will be jointly decided by both universities at the beginning of the academic year.