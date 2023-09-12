Museum dedicated to Sir Siddappa Kambali inaugurated in Hubballi

September 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A museum constructed after converting a house at Alagundagi Oni in Hubballi where Sir Siddappa Kambali, a self-made leader who held various portfolios as Minister under the Bombay Government, lived, was inaugurated at a grand function here on Monday.

The family members of Sir Siddappa have come together to develop the building and convert the third floor of the building into a museum in memory of the late leader, who passed away in 1956.

On Monday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, along with the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders, inaugurated the museum and a memorial trust.

He lauded the initiative taken by the family members and emphasised the need for organising more programmes to create awareness on Sir Sddappa’s contribution to the State in general and the region in particular.

Elaborating on his life, struggle, achievements and contribution, his association with B.R. Ambedkar and other related issues, Mr. Joshi said that there is a need for organising programmes and competitions on Sir Siddappa and he will extend a helping hand to the trust’s activities.

Mr. Bommai regretted that despite having made great contributions to the region and the State, little is known about the late leader as efforts have not been made in a comprehensive manner to sensitise people to Sir Siddappa’s work.

“Just like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sir Siddappa was an influential leader of the Bombay Province. Sir Siddappa also cast his influence on Dr Ambedkar who used to make use of the library set up by the former. The books on 12th century reformer Basavanna in Sir Siddappa’s library had had an impact on Dr Ambedkar,” Mr. Bommai said.

Website

Launching the website of Sir Siddappa Kambali Memorial Trust, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar stressed the need for naming Karnataka State Law University after Sir Siddappa Kambali.

Congress leader Neelakanth Asuti referred to the demand for naming the law university and urged the State government to take a suitable decision soon.

Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya referred to the contribution of Sir Siddappa and termed him a builder of Hubballi who advocated secular and humanitarian principles. Sir Siddappa fought for the cause of the poor and the exploited class and there is a need for passing on the information on his life to the next generation, he said.

On the occasion, chairman of the trust Viresh Kulkarni, vice-chairman and grandson of Sir Siddappa Lingaraj Kambali and architect of the museum Santosh Revankar were felicitated.

Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi and the former MP I.G. Sanadi were present.

Bharatesh Siriyappagoudar and Parvati Kambali delivered talks on Sir Siddappa.