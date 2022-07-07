Murder suspect from Bangladesh arrested in city after seven years

In a joint operation, the Bengaluru south east division police, with their Kolkata and Bangladesh counterparts, recently arrested Faisal Ahmed, who was on the run after allegedly murdering a writer and blogger in Sylhet city in Bangladesh in May 2015.

Ahmed was traced in Bengaluru by the Bangladesh police with the help of their Kolkata counterparts and Bommanahalli police where he was living in a rented house and working as a cab driver.

Initial probe revealed that Faisal crossed the porous border and came to Silchar in Assam soon after the court awarded death penalty to him and three of his associates.

Faisal managed to get the voters ID, using which he obtained passport and driving license. The Bangladesh police, who was keeping a tab on Faisal and his associates, managed to trace him to Bommanahalli and sought the help of Kolkata police, who in turn approached Bengaluru police for help.