Murder suspect attempts suicide in Nanjangud

An accused in a murder case reportedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Hullahalli in Nanjangud near here.

The Nanjangud police, who had spread a dragnet to arrest Mahadevaswamy for allegedly murdering Javaranayaka of his village a few days ago, received a tip-off last Friday about his presence in Hulahalli bus stand.

By the time, the police reached the spot, Mahadevaswamy had consumed the pesticide. He was rushed to the hospital in Hulahalli before he was shifted to a hospital in Nanjangud and later to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

After he recovered two days later, the police formally took him into custody.

According to sources in Nanjangud police, Mahadevaswamy and Javaranayaka, who stayed close to each other’s houses, had fought a few months ago after the latter passed urine in front of Mahadevaswamy’s house.

Recently, the duo had entered into an altercation with each other at a bar on June 14, leading to Mahadevaswamy’s assault on Javaranayaka.

While Javaranayaka later died in the hospital, the police began a hunt to track down Mahadevaswamy.

